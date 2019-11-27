956 STEEPLECHASE LN

Amenities

Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath Home nestled at a dead end street. Walking distance to soccer fields and one amenity center (as there are 2 and one has Fitness Center also) . Close to Oakleaf Town center for shopping and entertainment and easy commute to NAS JAX, Cecil Field and major HWY. Upgrades throughout the entire home. Tile flooring throughout the main living area, new interior paint, chair rail throughout...plus back-splash in kitchen, Corian counter top in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and glass door in secondary bathroom, shade darkeners in Master bedroom, outside lighting and much more to enjoy.