956 STEEPLECHASE LN
Last updated November 27 2019 at 1:08 PM

956 STEEPLECHASE LN

956 Steeple Chase Ln · No Longer Available
Location

956 Steeple Chase Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath Home nestled at a dead end street. Walking distance to soccer fields and one amenity center (as there are 2 and one has Fitness Center also) . Close to Oakleaf Town center for shopping and entertainment and easy commute to NAS JAX, Cecil Field and major HWY. Upgrades throughout the entire home. Tile flooring throughout the main living area, new interior paint, chair rail throughout...plus back-splash in kitchen, Corian counter top in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and glass door in secondary bathroom, shade darkeners in Master bedroom, outside lighting and much more to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

