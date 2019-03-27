All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:33 PM

739 Grover Ln

739 Grover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

739 Grover Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New town home community across from the Oakleaf High School. End Unit must SEE!! Open floors plan, kitchen with picture window, 42' cabinets, breakfast bar open to the dining room. Bright and open family room, Split bedroom, Spacious jack and jill second bathroom.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Grover Ln have any available units?
739 Grover Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 739 Grover Ln have?
Some of 739 Grover Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Grover Ln currently offering any rent specials?
739 Grover Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Grover Ln pet-friendly?
No, 739 Grover Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 739 Grover Ln offer parking?
Yes, 739 Grover Ln offers parking.
Does 739 Grover Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Grover Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Grover Ln have a pool?
No, 739 Grover Ln does not have a pool.
Does 739 Grover Ln have accessible units?
No, 739 Grover Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Grover Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 Grover Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 739 Grover Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 739 Grover Ln has units with air conditioning.
