739 Grover Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

New town home community across from the Oakleaf High School. End Unit must SEE!! Open floors plan, kitchen with picture window, 42' cabinets, breakfast bar open to the dining room. Bright and open family room, Split bedroom, Spacious jack and jill second bathroom.

New town home community across from the Oakleaf High School. End Unit must SEE!! Open floors plan, kitchen with picture window, 42' cabinets, breakfast bar open to the dining room. Bright and open family room, Split bedroom, Spacious jack and jill second bathroom.