739 Grover Ln

Amenities
New town home community across from the Oakleaf High School. End Unit must SEE!! Open floors plan, kitchen with picture window, 42' cabinets, breakfast bar open to the dining room. Bright and open family room, Split bedroom, Spacious jack and jill second bathroom.
New town home community across from the Oakleaf High School. End Unit must SEE!! Open floors plan, kitchen with picture window, 42' cabinets, breakfast bar open to the dining room. Bright and open family room, Split bedroom, Spacious jack and jill second bathroom.