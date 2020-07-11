674 Scarlet View Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

* COMING SOON 7/17! * This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 1,634 sq ft of living space and tons of natural light. Bright and airy, this property is a great place to call home. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets and breakfast bar. Updated light fixtures throughout and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Spacious master bedroom and en suite provides a soaking tub, stand up shower and dual sink vanity. The covered patio and fenced in back yard makes a great place to entertain family and friends! Located in a cul-de-sac, backing up to a man-made pond for added privacy. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this great house in a great located! Resident benefit package: $15.25/mo. Renter's insurance required. No pets.