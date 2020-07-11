All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

674 Scarlet View Ct

674 Scarlet View Court · (904) 453-7113
Location

674 Scarlet View Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1634 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
* COMING SOON 7/17! * This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 1,634 sq ft of living space and tons of natural light. Bright and airy, this property is a great place to call home. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets and breakfast bar. Updated light fixtures throughout and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Spacious master bedroom and en suite provides a soaking tub, stand up shower and dual sink vanity. The covered patio and fenced in back yard makes a great place to entertain family and friends! Located in a cul-de-sac, backing up to a man-made pond for added privacy. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this great house in a great located! Resident benefit package: $15.25/mo. Renter's insurance required. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 Scarlet View Ct have any available units?
674 Scarlet View Ct has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 674 Scarlet View Ct have?
Some of 674 Scarlet View Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 674 Scarlet View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
674 Scarlet View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 Scarlet View Ct pet-friendly?
No, 674 Scarlet View Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 674 Scarlet View Ct offer parking?
Yes, 674 Scarlet View Ct offers parking.
Does 674 Scarlet View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 674 Scarlet View Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 Scarlet View Ct have a pool?
No, 674 Scarlet View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 674 Scarlet View Ct have accessible units?
No, 674 Scarlet View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 674 Scarlet View Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 674 Scarlet View Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 674 Scarlet View Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 674 Scarlet View Ct has units with air conditioning.
