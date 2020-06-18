4678 KARSTEN CREEK DR

Amenities
Total charm and quality in this like new home in the heart of Eagle Landing. Property features upgrades galore including gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. This lovely home has so much natural sunlight. 5th bedroom can be used as a den or office. En-suite off the kitchen. Master Bathroom has 2 separate vanities. Relax in your spa tub or walk in shower. Plenty of yard space for a fence and pool. Very conveniently located near A schools, Baptist Emergency Hospital and St. Vincent Hospital, NAS JAX, Camp Blanding, Cecil Field , Shopping & Downtown Jacksonville.