4678 KARSTEN CREEK DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

4678 KARSTEN CREEK DR

4678 Karsten Creek Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4678 Karsten Creek Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Eagle Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
hot tub
Total charm and quality in this like new home in the heart of Eagle Landing. Property features upgrades galore including gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. This lovely home has so much natural sunlight. 5th bedroom can be used as a den or office. En-suite off the kitchen. Master Bathroom has 2 separate vanities. Relax in your spa tub or walk in shower. Plenty of yard space for a fence and pool. Very conveniently located near A schools, Baptist Emergency Hospital and St. Vincent Hospital, NAS JAX, Camp Blanding, Cecil Field , Shopping & Downtown Jacksonville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

