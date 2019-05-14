All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD

4518 Plantation Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4518 Plantation Oaks Boulevard, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Your chance to live in Forest Hammock! Spacious newer built home with tons of custom finishes! Spacious foyer entry opens into large family room and kitchen/ dining open floor plan. Home Office or formal dining room option off of entryway with nice built in's. This kitchen features a lg Island featuring granite countertops, TONS of cabinets- extended 42 in. for additional room. Breakfast Bar area too! Mud Room Area off of garage, with laundry room (washer and dryer convey) with cabinets. Powder Bath downstairs and lots of storage room. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and master. Hall Bathroom has dual sink vanity and tower/ tub combo. HUGE Master Suite with LARGE En suite featuring dual sink vanity, soaking tub, stand up shower, separate water room, and HUGE walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have any available units?
4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have?
Some of 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD offers parking.
Does 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD has a pool.
Does 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 3 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Garages
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GymsOakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakleaf Plantation Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida