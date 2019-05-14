4518 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Your chance to live in Forest Hammock! Spacious newer built home with tons of custom finishes! Spacious foyer entry opens into large family room and kitchen/ dining open floor plan. Home Office or formal dining room option off of entryway with nice built in's. This kitchen features a lg Island featuring granite countertops, TONS of cabinets- extended 42 in. for additional room. Breakfast Bar area too! Mud Room Area off of garage, with laundry room (washer and dryer convey) with cabinets. Powder Bath downstairs and lots of storage room. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and master. Hall Bathroom has dual sink vanity and tower/ tub combo. HUGE Master Suite with LARGE En suite featuring dual sink vanity, soaking tub, stand up shower, separate water room, and HUGE walk-in closet.