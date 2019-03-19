4099 Grayfield Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully maintained and ready for immediate move in! The spacious open floor plan with tile flooring and neutral finishes is ideal for hosting memorable gatherings with friends and family that will impress even the pickiest guests. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen will inspire the family chef to mix meals and memories with a breakfast bar island to easily keep everyone connected. Retreat upstairs to the master suite with oversized walk in closet and attached full bathroom featuring a soaker tub, standing shower, and double sinks to create easy weekday mornings or relaxing weekend evenings. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of schools and just a short drive to the interstate and shopping you can have it all! Don’t miss out, schedule a showing today!