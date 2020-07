Amenities

This beautiful newer home features 3 Bed, 2 Bath. This home has stunning quartz kitchen counter tops with stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator) ceramic wood tile, Pre-wired security system, Nexia Home Automation, paver & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and paver driveway. All the updates and will be ready for you to move in before the Holiday. It is tenant Occupied please call or email to set up an appointment.