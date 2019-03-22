All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:51 PM

334 PECAN GROVE DR

334 Pecan Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

334 Pecan Grove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
garage
Brand new carpet and paint in this charming two-story end unit town home with 2 car garage and upgraded kitchen. All tile downstairs with kitchen that opens up to the main living areas. Half bath is conveniently located downstairs for guests. All bedrooms are upstairs, in addition to the laundry closet where the washer and dryer stay for your use. All this in beautiful tree lined streets of Plantation Oaks community featuring walking paths, a playground, and gazebos over looking the scenic pond and wooded views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 PECAN GROVE DR have any available units?
334 PECAN GROVE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 334 PECAN GROVE DR have?
Some of 334 PECAN GROVE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 PECAN GROVE DR currently offering any rent specials?
334 PECAN GROVE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 PECAN GROVE DR pet-friendly?
No, 334 PECAN GROVE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 334 PECAN GROVE DR offer parking?
Yes, 334 PECAN GROVE DR offers parking.
Does 334 PECAN GROVE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 PECAN GROVE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 PECAN GROVE DR have a pool?
No, 334 PECAN GROVE DR does not have a pool.
Does 334 PECAN GROVE DR have accessible units?
No, 334 PECAN GROVE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 334 PECAN GROVE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 PECAN GROVE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 PECAN GROVE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 PECAN GROVE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
