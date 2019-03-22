334 PECAN GROVE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated playground microwave

Brand new carpet and paint in this charming two-story end unit town home with 2 car garage and upgraded kitchen. All tile downstairs with kitchen that opens up to the main living areas. Half bath is conveniently located downstairs for guests. All bedrooms are upstairs, in addition to the laundry closet where the washer and dryer stay for your use. All this in beautiful tree lined streets of Plantation Oaks community featuring walking paths, a playground, and gazebos over looking the scenic pond and wooded views.