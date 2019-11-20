All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

3174 WHITE HERON TRL

3174 White Heron Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3174 White Heron Trl, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This well cared for home features an open floor plan with formal dining room The kitchen is open to the great room and has an eating area for quick breakfasts. There a split bedrooms which provide privacy for the master suite which includes a garden tub with separate shower. The other two bedrooms share the main bathroom. There is a large fenced back yard with a wonderful view from the back deck across the pond to the woods. Close to shopping and dining! Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3174 WHITE HERON TRL have any available units?
3174 WHITE HERON TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3174 WHITE HERON TRL have?
Some of 3174 WHITE HERON TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3174 WHITE HERON TRL currently offering any rent specials?
3174 WHITE HERON TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3174 WHITE HERON TRL pet-friendly?
No, 3174 WHITE HERON TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3174 WHITE HERON TRL offer parking?
No, 3174 WHITE HERON TRL does not offer parking.
Does 3174 WHITE HERON TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3174 WHITE HERON TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3174 WHITE HERON TRL have a pool?
No, 3174 WHITE HERON TRL does not have a pool.
Does 3174 WHITE HERON TRL have accessible units?
No, 3174 WHITE HERON TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 3174 WHITE HERON TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3174 WHITE HERON TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 3174 WHITE HERON TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3174 WHITE HERON TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
