Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath in orange park - Like new beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Clay county side of Argyle . Home has wood like tile throughout and carpet in the guest bedrooms only. Separate dinning room and living room . Eat in kitchen . Granite countertops . Fireplace. Master has walk in closet , his and her sinks, garden tub and walk in shower with rain shower head. 2 car attached garage . Fenced in pack yard with large open patio.



(RLNE4946091)