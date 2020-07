Amenities

This is a 6-bedroom 3 full bath. This home is super nice from the entrance to every corner of the house. It has one extra-large bedroom downstairs, large kitchen, family room downstairs, space for eating table in the kitchen, and two formal dining rooms with one formal living room. Upstairs has five bedrooms including the master bedroom, with a Florida room. Great deal won't last.