1699 CANOPY OAKS DR

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Oakleaf home! This home features a separate family room to enjoy everyone's company! The kitchen opens to the Family Room and has a breakfast bar. Separate dining room .The open master bedroom and spacious bath will make for peaceful slumber and bathing times. The remaining 3 bedrooms are good sized and nicely laid out. New carpet . Fenced in back yard and 2 car garage. Oakleaf Plantation amenities are free to renters! This includes water parks with slide towers and lagoon pools, clubhouses, fitness centers, basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, and Eagle Landing golf course. Please see the link for 3D virtual tour next to pictures