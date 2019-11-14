1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR

Amenities

1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT WITH QUALIFIED APPLICANT!!!!Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home on the golf course. Large lot, 2 car garage, covered patio, gourmet kitchen with Island and granite countertops. separate laundry with side entrance, plumbing for a utility sink, large pantry in kitchen, desk area, formal living room, family room and dining room. Master suite downstairs and 4 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs with large loft area, two walk in storage closets. A great buy in a great neighborhood.600 or better credit score2 years rental historyNo pets no smokingNo criminal history or evictions in the last 7 years. Also listed for sale. See MLS# 988209