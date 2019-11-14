All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR

1414 Eagle Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Eagle Crossing Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Eagle Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT WITH QUALIFIED APPLICANT!!!!Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home on the golf course. Large lot, 2 car garage, covered patio, gourmet kitchen with Island and granite countertops. separate laundry with side entrance, plumbing for a utility sink, large pantry in kitchen, desk area, formal living room, family room and dining room. Master suite downstairs and 4 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs with large loft area, two walk in storage closets. A great buy in a great neighborhood.600 or better credit score2 years rental historyNo pets no smokingNo criminal history or evictions in the last 7 years. Also listed for sale. See MLS# 988209

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR have any available units?
1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR have?
Some of 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR currently offering any rent specials?
1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR pet-friendly?
No, 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR offer parking?
Yes, 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR offers parking.
Does 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR have a pool?
Yes, 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR has a pool.
Does 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR have accessible units?
No, 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 EAGLE CROSSING DR does not have units with air conditioning.
