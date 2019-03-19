1400 Eagle Crossing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Eagle Crossing - Stunning executive home on the 8th hole of Eagle Landing Golf Course! 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, with and ADDITIONAL bonus room upstairs that can be used as a 5th bedroom. This home has a great family room with fireplace, kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. screened in back porch with a beautiful view of golf course. The home has the coveted master on the main floor and the floor plan is open and ease to entertain in. Located near some absolutely wonderful Clay County schools and is also positioned in a neighborhood with some great amenities for the whole family!! Come see this property before it is gone



No Dogs Allowed



