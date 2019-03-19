All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1400 Eagle Crossing Drive

1400 Eagle Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Eagle Crossing Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Eagle Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Eagle Crossing - Stunning executive home on the 8th hole of Eagle Landing Golf Course! 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, with and ADDITIONAL bonus room upstairs that can be used as a 5th bedroom. This home has a great family room with fireplace, kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. screened in back porch with a beautiful view of golf course. The home has the coveted master on the main floor and the floor plan is open and ease to entertain in. Located near some absolutely wonderful Clay County schools and is also positioned in a neighborhood with some great amenities for the whole family!! Come see this property before it is gone

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4607447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive have any available units?
1400 Eagle Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive have?
Some of 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Eagle Crossing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Eagle Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
