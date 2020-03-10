All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
1183 BEDROCK DRIVE
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1183 BEDROCK DRIVE

1183 Bedrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1183 Bedrock Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Oakleaf - Orange Park, Cannons Point @ Oakleaf This spacious home has a formal living/dining room combo. The kitchen comes with all appliances. There is a nice breakfast area and a family room. The master bedroom is roomy and has a walk in closet. The master bath has a garden tub and walk-in shower. There is also a covered patio to enjoy the cooler evening or to set and have a cup of coffee in the mornings. Comes with all the Amenities of Oakleaf.

Available - NOW
$300 non refundable pet fee with approval
$50 Application fee

(RLNE1867434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

