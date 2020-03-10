1183 BEDROCK DRIVE

Amenities
Great home in Oakleaf - Orange Park, Cannons Point @ Oakleaf This spacious home has a formal living/dining room combo. The kitchen comes with all appliances. There is a nice breakfast area and a family room. The master bedroom is roomy and has a walk in closet. The master bath has a garden tub and walk-in shower. There is also a covered patio to enjoy the cooler evening or to set and have a cup of coffee in the mornings. Comes with all the Amenities of Oakleaf.
Available - NOW
$300 non refundable pet fee with approval
$50 Application fee
(RLNE1867434)