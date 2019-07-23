1145 SPANISH BAY CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub sauna

Enjoy the views from this spectacular Golf Course Home! This stunning move in ready home features stunning views of the par three sixth hole and so many upgrades. From the moment you walk through the front door you notice the open and warm feeling of the open Great Room. A fantastic sight-line from glass front door, over the water hazard and across the fairway makes for a welcome invitation after a long day. Enjoy the Chef's kitchen upgraded with dual ovens, granite counters, and stainless appliances. The master suite is equally impressive with spacious living area, granite counters, and walk in closet. Don't miss the opportunity of a lifetime with this gorgeous home! Schedule a Showing today!