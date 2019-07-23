All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 1145 SPANISH BAY CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
1145 SPANISH BAY CT
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:17 AM

1145 SPANISH BAY CT

1145 Spanish Bay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1145 Spanish Bay Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Eagle Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
sauna
Enjoy the views from this spectacular Golf Course Home! This stunning move in ready home features stunning views of the par three sixth hole and so many upgrades. From the moment you walk through the front door you notice the open and warm feeling of the open Great Room. A fantastic sight-line from glass front door, over the water hazard and across the fairway makes for a welcome invitation after a long day. Enjoy the Chef's kitchen upgraded with dual ovens, granite counters, and stainless appliances. The master suite is equally impressive with spacious living area, granite counters, and walk in closet. Don't miss the opportunity of a lifetime with this gorgeous home! Schedule a Showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 SPANISH BAY CT have any available units?
1145 SPANISH BAY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 1145 SPANISH BAY CT have?
Some of 1145 SPANISH BAY CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 SPANISH BAY CT currently offering any rent specials?
1145 SPANISH BAY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 SPANISH BAY CT pet-friendly?
No, 1145 SPANISH BAY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 1145 SPANISH BAY CT offer parking?
No, 1145 SPANISH BAY CT does not offer parking.
Does 1145 SPANISH BAY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 SPANISH BAY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 SPANISH BAY CT have a pool?
Yes, 1145 SPANISH BAY CT has a pool.
Does 1145 SPANISH BAY CT have accessible units?
No, 1145 SPANISH BAY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 SPANISH BAY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 SPANISH BAY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 SPANISH BAY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 SPANISH BAY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 3 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Garages
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GymsOakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakleaf Plantation Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida