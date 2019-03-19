1094 Maple Ln

Amenities

JUST REDUCED!! Welcome home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath property for rent in Oakleaf Plantation! Situated on a large corner lot with a HUGE back yard. Kitchen features cherry wood cabinets, matching black appliances and eat-in space. Marble fireplace, wood-look tile floors throughout this spacious 1,804 sq ft home and carpet in bedrooms. Master en suite offers dual sink vanity with cherry wood cabinets, garden tub, stand up shower and so much more! LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN RENT!! Plenty of shopping and restaurants at the Oakleaf Town Center only minutes away. Conveniently located near interstates and top rated schools! Resident Benefit Package: $14.75/mo. Renter's Insuarnce Required. No Pets.