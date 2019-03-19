All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1094 Maple Ln

1094 Maple Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1094 Maple Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED!! Welcome home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath property for rent in Oakleaf Plantation! Situated on a large corner lot with a HUGE back yard. Kitchen features cherry wood cabinets, matching black appliances and eat-in space. Marble fireplace, wood-look tile floors throughout this spacious 1,804 sq ft home and carpet in bedrooms. Master en suite offers dual sink vanity with cherry wood cabinets, garden tub, stand up shower and so much more! LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN RENT!! Plenty of shopping and restaurants at the Oakleaf Town Center only minutes away. Conveniently located near interstates and top rated schools! Resident Benefit Package: $14.75/mo. Renter's Insuarnce Required. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1094 Maple Ln have any available units?
1094 Maple Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 1094 Maple Ln have?
Some of 1094 Maple Ln's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1094 Maple Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1094 Maple Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1094 Maple Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1094 Maple Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 1094 Maple Ln offer parking?
No, 1094 Maple Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1094 Maple Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1094 Maple Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1094 Maple Ln have a pool?
No, 1094 Maple Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1094 Maple Ln have accessible units?
No, 1094 Maple Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1094 Maple Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1094 Maple Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1094 Maple Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1094 Maple Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
