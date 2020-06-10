All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, FL
/
902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:39 PM

902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE

902 John's Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

902 John's Point Drive, Oakland, FL 34787

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Enjoy lakefront luxury from this 4BR, 4Bath plus study + game room under 4085 sq. ft. of spacious living, This home also features a gameroom, screen-enclosed solar heated pool/spa and a 3-car courtyard-entry garage. Split floor plan, volume ceilings and an open layout lends itself perfectly for entertaining. Additional upgrades include stone wood-burning fireplace, custom built-in cabinetry in family room/office, large porcelain tile throughout and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors in all bedrooms and office. Your private boat dock includes an electric boat lift and a dual jet ski lift. Enjoy spectacular lakefront views and access to Johns Lake, a 2400 acre fish and ski lake. This intimate gated neighborhood of only 69 homesites has a community boat ramp and is close to the Orange and Lake County fitness trails. Conveniently located to the Turnpike and only 15 minutes to Downtown Orlando, direct commute to all major hospitals + 30 minutes to the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE have any available units?
902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, FL.
What amenities does 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland 3 BedroomsOakland Apartments with Parking
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLHorizon West, FLMinneola, FLWindermere, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLBay Hill, FL
Groveland, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Hills, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLTavares, FLOak Ridge, FLFairview Shores, FLWilliamsburg, FLWekiwa Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oakland Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College