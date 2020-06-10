902 JOHNS POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym game room parking pool garage hot tub

Enjoy lakefront luxury from this 4BR, 4Bath plus study + game room under 4085 sq. ft. of spacious living, This home also features a gameroom, screen-enclosed solar heated pool/spa and a 3-car courtyard-entry garage. Split floor plan, volume ceilings and an open layout lends itself perfectly for entertaining. Additional upgrades include stone wood-burning fireplace, custom built-in cabinetry in family room/office, large porcelain tile throughout and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors in all bedrooms and office. Your private boat dock includes an electric boat lift and a dual jet ski lift. Enjoy spectacular lakefront views and access to Johns Lake, a 2400 acre fish and ski lake. This intimate gated neighborhood of only 69 homesites has a community boat ramp and is close to the Orange and Lake County fitness trails. Conveniently located to the Turnpike and only 15 minutes to Downtown Orlando, direct commute to all major hospitals + 30 minutes to the airport.