Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

309 Largovista Dr.

309 Largovista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Largovista Drive, Oakland, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
309 Largovista Dr. Available 12/12/19 Beautiful and Spacious 4/3 with Pool in Oakland. Gated Community, Pool and Lawn Service Included!! Available December 2019! - Beautiful 4/3 Pool Home located in Johns Landing, Oakland, FL. Nestled just outside of the Winter Garden/Clermont city lines. Lake access with boat dock, Gated Community in very desirable location. Ceramic Tile and Carpet Flooring, spacious floor-plan and more! Corian Counter tops and all appliances included!
Washer and dryer are provided but are in as/is condition.
Pool and lawn service are included in the rent.

Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing, this home won't last long!

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

(RLNE1879331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Largovista Dr. have any available units?
309 Largovista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, FL.
What amenities does 309 Largovista Dr. have?
Some of 309 Largovista Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Largovista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
309 Largovista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Largovista Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Largovista Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 309 Largovista Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 309 Largovista Dr. offers parking.
Does 309 Largovista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Largovista Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Largovista Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 309 Largovista Dr. has a pool.
Does 309 Largovista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 309 Largovista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Largovista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Largovista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Largovista Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 Largovista Dr. has units with air conditioning.

