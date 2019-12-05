Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

309 Largovista Dr. Available 12/12/19 Beautiful and Spacious 4/3 with Pool in Oakland. Gated Community, Pool and Lawn Service Included!! Available December 2019! - Beautiful 4/3 Pool Home located in Johns Landing, Oakland, FL. Nestled just outside of the Winter Garden/Clermont city lines. Lake access with boat dock, Gated Community in very desirable location. Ceramic Tile and Carpet Flooring, spacious floor-plan and more! Corian Counter tops and all appliances included!

Washer and dryer are provided but are in as/is condition.

Pool and lawn service are included in the rent.



Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing, this home won't last long!



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



(RLNE1879331)