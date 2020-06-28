All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
2601 PINEWAY DRIVE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

2601 PINEWAY DRIVE

2601 Pineway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2601 Pineway Drive, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the living room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE have any available units?
2601 PINEWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2601 PINEWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 PINEWAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge Apartments with GymOak Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College