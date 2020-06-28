1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Studio - Studio/Efficiency

We required an application of $60.00 per person (18 & older). We check credit and background history. Eviction history (including outstanding balances from previous landlords) in the past three (3) years will result in a denial of the application.We require one (1) month proof of income. We require that the applicant combined gross income is at least two times and half (2 1/2) the rent amount.

Please be advised the applications are processed in the order they are received and as long are submitted with the required documentation and details.

Application will NOT be processed if they are Incomplete. We require a preview of the units.

For a showing please contact our office at 407.420.7956

HOA require an application. $50

Approval from HOA is required



(RLNE3769803)