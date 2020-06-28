All apartments in Oak Ridge
Last updated April 8 2020

1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F

1619 Oak Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, FL 32809

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Studio - Studio/Efficiency
We required an application of $60.00 per person (18 & older). We check credit and background history. Eviction history (including outstanding balances from previous landlords) in the past three (3) years will result in a denial of the application.We require one (1) month proof of income. We require that the applicant combined gross income is at least two times and half (2 1/2) the rent amount.
Please be advised the applications are processed in the order they are received and as long are submitted with the required documentation and details.
Application will NOT be processed if they are Incomplete. We require a preview of the units.
For a showing please contact our office at 407.420.7956
HOA require an application. $50
Approval from HOA is required

(RLNE3769803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F have any available units?
1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
Is 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F currently offering any rent specials?
1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F pet-friendly?
No, 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F offer parking?
No, 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F does not offer parking.
Does 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F have a pool?
No, 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F does not have a pool.
Does 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F have accessible units?
No, 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 W. Oak Ridge Rd. # F does not have units with air conditioning.

Lake-Sumter State College