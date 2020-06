Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage refrigerator

Let this fully modern, well appointed, fully tiled, two bedroom, two bath and one car garage home be your destination. Leave the snow behind and trade for Sunshine! Welcome to North Port! Situated near the Braves Stadium, Warm Mineral Springs, and nearby to great shopping or a beach day. This is a 55 and older community.