Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home with a floor plan that well accommodates the whole family. With soaring ceilings and decorative niches, this blank canvas will easily convert into home, sweet home in no time. Generous great room in which the kitchen looks upon. Catch up on the news as you are preparing dinner. Breakfast bar for a quick snack and a separate dining area for your table. The guest bedrooms are split from the master for a quiet night's slumber. Additional office/den that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Private setting on an oversized corner lot. Conveniently located with all the amenities close at hand. North Port is flourishing community that is family centric with an abundance of parks, recreation and top rated educational opportunities. Home has immediate availability.