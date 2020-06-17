20473 Benissimo Drive

Amenities

Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities. Offered as Unfurnished this spacious two bedroom, two Bath, plus den offers just under 1,600 square feet of living space with plenty of options for your entertaining.



The home provides all the comforts of Florida living with its designer touches and an attention to detail. The kitchen is appointed with stainless-steel appliances, stylish wood cabinets and granite counter tops and a breakfast bar for starting each day with a Cup-of-Joe. The Master bedroom is spacious with two walk-in closets and adjoining luxury private master bath with soaking tub, glass enclosed walk-in shower, and dual basin sinks. The Second bedroom is nicely situated with main bathroom outfitted with combination tub and shower. Extras include, an attached two car garage, sliders leading from both living room and Master bedroom to screened in patio, and a larger paver patio overlooking the community lake.



Gran Paradiso offers at no extra expense the Resort-style pool area with the on looking state-of-the-art fitness center, billiard and game room, walking trails, tennis courts, to the stylish Club house that includes a conference room and a grand library for enjoying a rainy day with a book. This is a fabulous location and Community for your Florida Lifestyle!



Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.



~Included in rent: Landscaping and HOA Fees.

~Community: Heated Pool, Club Room, Gated Community

~Pool: Community

~Pets: sorry NO pets



