Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

20473 Benissimo Drive

20473 Benissimo Drive · (941) 444-6185
Location

20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL 34293
Gran Paradiso

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20473 Benissimo Drive · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities. Offered as Unfurnished this spacious two bedroom, two Bath, plus den offers just under 1,600 square feet of living space with plenty of options for your entertaining.

The home provides all the comforts of Florida living with its designer touches and an attention to detail. The kitchen is appointed with stainless-steel appliances, stylish wood cabinets and granite counter tops and a breakfast bar for starting each day with a Cup-of-Joe. The Master bedroom is spacious with two walk-in closets and adjoining luxury private master bath with soaking tub, glass enclosed walk-in shower, and dual basin sinks. The Second bedroom is nicely situated with main bathroom outfitted with combination tub and shower. Extras include, an attached two car garage, sliders leading from both living room and Master bedroom to screened in patio, and a larger paver patio overlooking the community lake.

Gran Paradiso offers at no extra expense the Resort-style pool area with the on looking state-of-the-art fitness center, billiard and game room, walking trails, tennis courts, to the stylish Club house that includes a conference room and a grand library for enjoying a rainy day with a book. This is a fabulous location and Community for your Florida Lifestyle!

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

~Included in rent: Landscaping and HOA Fees.
~Community: Heated Pool, Club Room, Gated Community
~Pool: Community
~Pets: sorry NO pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5675925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20473 Benissimo Drive have any available units?
20473 Benissimo Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20473 Benissimo Drive have?
Some of 20473 Benissimo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20473 Benissimo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20473 Benissimo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20473 Benissimo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20473 Benissimo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20473 Benissimo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20473 Benissimo Drive does offer parking.
Does 20473 Benissimo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20473 Benissimo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20473 Benissimo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20473 Benissimo Drive has a pool.
Does 20473 Benissimo Drive have accessible units?
No, 20473 Benissimo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20473 Benissimo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20473 Benissimo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20473 Benissimo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20473 Benissimo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
