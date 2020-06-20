All apartments in North Port
Find more places like 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Port, FL
/
20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 1:16 AM

20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE

20315 Lagente Circle · (941) 448-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Port
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20315 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL 34293
Gran Paradiso

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
tennis court
yoga
Water Views and Coastal Cozy. Light-Filled, End Unit offered Turnkey Furnished. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Private Garage. New, New, New... 2020 - Appliances, Furniture, Decor, Linens, and more all Fresh and well-stocked. Be among the first to Enjoy. Includes Resort Amenities. Grand Paradiso - West Villages features a Clubhouse with a full-time lifestyle director offering state of the art Fitness Center. Activities include Pool Tables, Card Room, Library, and Monthly Activity Calendar. The 7000 sq ft Zero-Entry Resort Pool, Sauna, and Tennis/Pickleball Courts for meeting new friends. Bike/Run/Walk miles just within the community. Minutes to... New CoolToday Park offering Spring training for Atl Braves Baseball, Farmers Market, and Tiki Hut Bar. Enjoy Historic Downtown Venice, begin your day with Yoga on the Beach, Biking the Legacy Trails, or Combing the Pristine area Beaches. The Island offers Quaint Shops, Fine Dining, and Cultural Venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE have any available units?
20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE have?
Some of 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way
North Port, FL 34288

Similar Pages

North Port 1 BedroomsNorth Port 2 Bedrooms
North Port Apartments with GymNorth Port Dog Friendly Apartments
North Port Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeside Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity