20315 LAGENTE CIRCLE

Water Views and Coastal Cozy. Light-Filled, End Unit offered Turnkey Furnished. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Private Garage. New, New, New... 2020 - Appliances, Furniture, Decor, Linens, and more all Fresh and well-stocked. Be among the first to Enjoy. Includes Resort Amenities. Grand Paradiso - West Villages features a Clubhouse with a full-time lifestyle director offering state of the art Fitness Center. Activities include Pool Tables, Card Room, Library, and Monthly Activity Calendar. The 7000 sq ft Zero-Entry Resort Pool, Sauna, and Tennis/Pickleball Courts for meeting new friends. Bike/Run/Walk miles just within the community. Minutes to... New CoolToday Park offering Spring training for Atl Braves Baseball, Farmers Market, and Tiki Hut Bar. Enjoy Historic Downtown Venice, begin your day with Yoga on the Beach, Biking the Legacy Trails, or Combing the Pristine area Beaches. The Island offers Quaint Shops, Fine Dining, and Cultural Venues.