Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE

20170 Lagente Circle · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20170 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL 34293
Gran Paradiso

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Great location in Gran Paradiso !! A spacious town home with three bedrooms, two and one half baths and an attached garage. All new, built in 2016. Full laundry on second floor for your convenience. Roomy living and dining areas in the great room. Large fully equipped kitchen. Screened lanai with a lake view. The community has a large and inviting clubhouse with many amenities like a dining room, game room, large attached heated pool , tennis courts and playground area. Don't miss this one. Internet included. RENTED JANUARY THROUGH MARCH 2020. AVAILABLE: April and offseason 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE have any available units?
20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE have?
Some of 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
