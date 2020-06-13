20170 LAGENTE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Great location in Gran Paradiso !! A spacious town home with three bedrooms, two and one half baths and an attached garage. All new, built in 2016. Full laundry on second floor for your convenience. Roomy living and dining areas in the great room. Large fully equipped kitchen. Screened lanai with a lake view. The community has a large and inviting clubhouse with many amenities like a dining room, game room, large attached heated pool , tennis courts and playground area. Don't miss this one. Internet included. RENTED JANUARY THROUGH MARCH 2020. AVAILABLE: April and offseason 2020.