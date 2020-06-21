All apartments in North Port
Location

1931 Johannesberg Road, North Port, FL 34288

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1610 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Designed 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage In-ground caged pool home on a larger over-sized lot w/ privacy greenbelt area in back yard! Split plan home offers over 1600 square feet of living space, w/ plenty of room for the entire family! Larger kitchen w/Corian counter tops, maple cabinets & newer appliances, overlooking the family room. Central A/C and purification system (R/O) in kitchen w/ upgraded water filtration system w/ozonator for the entire home! View of pool & patio from most rooms! Pool was installed in 2010! Additional 12x12 front bonus Room/Den can be easily turned into a 4th bedroom. Luxury garden tub w/decorative tiled walls and separate walk-in shower in master bath. 20-inch porcelain tile flooring throughout entire home, laid diagonally. Hunter quality Ceiling fan & recess lightening in master bedroom, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, all have fans w/light kit. Upgraded fans in main living area, custom blinds & window treatments included! Extras include: Front hurricane impact windows, central vacuum, screened entry, outside shower & more! Relax & enjoy peace and quiet under your 19 feet covered lanai w/additional 12x15 concrete sun patio to enjoy all the sunny warm weather w/outstanding view of your sparkling blue pool & private greenbelt area! Professionally landscaped w/ rock trim, flowering shrubbery & trees! Private but yet close to Town Center Mall, restaurants, & Schools and so much more:

RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, POOL CARE AND SALT FOR THE R/O SYSTEM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD have any available units?
1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD have?
Some of 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD has a pool.
Does 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD has units with air conditioning.
