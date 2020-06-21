1931 JOHANNESBERG ROAD

Amenities

Beautifully Designed 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage In-ground caged pool home on a larger over-sized lot w/ privacy greenbelt area in back yard! Split plan home offers over 1600 square feet of living space, w/ plenty of room for the entire family! Larger kitchen w/Corian counter tops, maple cabinets & newer appliances, overlooking the family room. Central A/C and purification system (R/O) in kitchen w/ upgraded water filtration system w/ozonator for the entire home! View of pool & patio from most rooms! Pool was installed in 2010! Additional 12x12 front bonus Room/Den can be easily turned into a 4th bedroom. Luxury garden tub w/decorative tiled walls and separate walk-in shower in master bath. 20-inch porcelain tile flooring throughout entire home, laid diagonally. Hunter quality Ceiling fan & recess lightening in master bedroom, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, all have fans w/light kit. Upgraded fans in main living area, custom blinds & window treatments included! Extras include: Front hurricane impact windows, central vacuum, screened entry, outside shower & more! Relax & enjoy peace and quiet under your 19 feet covered lanai w/additional 12x15 concrete sun patio to enjoy all the sunny warm weather w/outstanding view of your sparkling blue pool & private greenbelt area! Professionally landscaped w/ rock trim, flowering shrubbery & trees! Private but yet close to Town Center Mall, restaurants, & Schools and so much more:



RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, POOL CARE AND SALT FOR THE R/O SYSTEM