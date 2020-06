Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

***Available 2021 SEASON***Stunning Custom Built 3 bed 2 bath Home in North Port, features split floor plan, Large open kitchen with breakfast bar,dining and family room, large master with two walk in closets, on suite with his and her vanities walk around shower, two other bedrooms and bath , separate laundry room and screen lanai. Close to store, shops and more.