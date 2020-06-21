All apartments in North Port
Location

13351 Dimarco Street, North Port, FL 34293

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1541 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Absolutely the most spectacular waterfront and nature preserve view in Islandwalk. There is water on two sides beautifully viewed from your extended screened lanai. Great for entertaining and watching wildlife. ISLANDWALK features resort style living with a huge, heated community pool, lap pool, fitness center, tennis courts, pickleball courts, bocce ball, walking and nature paths. There are activities galore as well. Home is unfurnished but has all appliances, water softener and reverse osmosis water purifying system. Nice split bedroom plan with privacy when you have guests This is a maintenance free community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13351 DIMARCO STREET have any available units?
13351 DIMARCO STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13351 DIMARCO STREET have?
Some of 13351 DIMARCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13351 DIMARCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13351 DIMARCO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13351 DIMARCO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 13351 DIMARCO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 13351 DIMARCO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 13351 DIMARCO STREET does offer parking.
Does 13351 DIMARCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13351 DIMARCO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13351 DIMARCO STREET have a pool?
Yes, 13351 DIMARCO STREET has a pool.
Does 13351 DIMARCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 13351 DIMARCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13351 DIMARCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13351 DIMARCO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 13351 DIMARCO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13351 DIMARCO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
