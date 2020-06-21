13351 DIMARCO STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Absolutely the most spectacular waterfront and nature preserve view in Islandwalk. There is water on two sides beautifully viewed from your extended screened lanai. Great for entertaining and watching wildlife. ISLANDWALK features resort style living with a huge, heated community pool, lap pool, fitness center, tennis courts, pickleball courts, bocce ball, walking and nature paths. There are activities galore as well. Home is unfurnished but has all appliances, water softener and reverse osmosis water purifying system. Nice split bedroom plan with privacy when you have guests This is a maintenance free community.