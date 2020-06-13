All apartments in North Port
1258 JONAH DRIVE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:48 PM

1258 JONAH DRIVE

1258 Jonah Drive · (941) 468-1964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1258 Jonah Drive, North Port, FL 34289
Lakeside Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
Last minute availability! This 2-story townhouse is a great winter getaway as it has it all. The community features include: a heated pool, beautiful clubhouse with social activities for all ages, fitness center, billiards room, basketball/pickleball courts, playground & picnic area. All these amenities are right at hand. Wave to your neighbors as you pass by on your morning walk. Be certain to stop on the bridge & take in the scenic view of the pond. For your time indoors, all the modern conveniences of home are provided. The lower level features a full functioning kitchen with a breakfast bar for causal dining days. A table with service for 4 is offered in the dinnette. Comfortable living room with cable television downstairs and air pad antenna system upstairs televisions. and Wi-Fi. Keep up on all your favorite programming. Sliders open to the screened lanai. Half bath & one car garage also. The upstairs features a spacious master suite with queen sized accommodations & attached bathroom. The master is split from the guest bedroom for privacy. Guest bedroom furnished with single bed. Guests can take advantage of the full guest bathroom. Home is meticulously maintained & tastefully decorated. Just like home but with the advantages of blue skies & warm temperatures. Conveniently located just minutes from I-75 for your adventures out. Just a twenty minute drive to the beautiful beaches of the Gulf Coast in both Venice & Englewood. Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 JONAH DRIVE have any available units?
1258 JONAH DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1258 JONAH DRIVE have?
Some of 1258 JONAH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 JONAH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1258 JONAH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 JONAH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1258 JONAH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 1258 JONAH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1258 JONAH DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1258 JONAH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1258 JONAH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 JONAH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1258 JONAH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1258 JONAH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1258 JONAH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 JONAH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1258 JONAH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1258 JONAH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1258 JONAH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
