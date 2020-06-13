1258 JONAH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table garage internet access

Last minute availability! This 2-story townhouse is a great winter getaway as it has it all. The community features include: a heated pool, beautiful clubhouse with social activities for all ages, fitness center, billiards room, basketball/pickleball courts, playground & picnic area. All these amenities are right at hand. Wave to your neighbors as you pass by on your morning walk. Be certain to stop on the bridge & take in the scenic view of the pond. For your time indoors, all the modern conveniences of home are provided. The lower level features a full functioning kitchen with a breakfast bar for causal dining days. A table with service for 4 is offered in the dinnette. Comfortable living room with cable television downstairs and air pad antenna system upstairs televisions. and Wi-Fi. Keep up on all your favorite programming. Sliders open to the screened lanai. Half bath & one car garage also. The upstairs features a spacious master suite with queen sized accommodations & attached bathroom. The master is split from the guest bedroom for privacy. Guest bedroom furnished with single bed. Guests can take advantage of the full guest bathroom. Home is meticulously maintained & tastefully decorated. Just like home but with the advantages of blue skies & warm temperatures. Conveniently located just minutes from I-75 for your adventures out. Just a twenty minute drive to the beautiful beaches of the Gulf Coast in both Venice & Englewood. Welcome!