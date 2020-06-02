All apartments in North Palm Beach
Find more places like 336 Golfview Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Palm Beach, FL
/
336 Golfview Rd.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:04 PM

336 Golfview Rd.

336 Golfview Road · (561) 578-7736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Palm Beach
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

336 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ForRentByOwner

2 Bedrooms

Unit >PH 19 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
This amazing condo is located directly on the intracoastal waterway with a large swimming pool, Tiki Hut, BBQ area and Bocce Court in addition to gym, game room, library and community room. Condo is bright and airy and features 2 balconies! One facing N Palm CC and Singer Island and the other facing the ocean. Cool breezes make it comfortable most of the time. Brand new kitchen with custom cabinets and carrera marble counter. Wide plank Pergo flooring throughout, easy to clean.
Bathrooms also remodeled one with a stand alone shower and the other traditional bath with shower. Brand new sliders open to the great view and the front balcony is flanked by French Doors. Location is fabulous, you can access 95 or the turnpike from PGA and you can be in downtown West Palm in 20 min. without 95 headache. Shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Available for 1 year while I am on sabbatical. $2500 per month includes HOA, free laundry, cable and trash removal.
This is a real find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Golfview Rd. have any available units?
336 Golfview Rd. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 336 Golfview Rd. have?
Some of 336 Golfview Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Golfview Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
336 Golfview Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Golfview Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 336 Golfview Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Palm Beach.
Does 336 Golfview Rd. offer parking?
No, 336 Golfview Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 336 Golfview Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Golfview Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Golfview Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 336 Golfview Rd. has a pool.
Does 336 Golfview Rd. have accessible units?
No, 336 Golfview Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Golfview Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Golfview Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Golfview Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 Golfview Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 336 Golfview Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr
North Palm Beach, FL 33410

Similar Pages

North Palm Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
North Palm Beach Accessible ApartmentsNorth Palm Beach Apartments with Move-in Specials
North Palm Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FL
Hobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity