336 Golfview Rd.

This amazing condo is located directly on the intracoastal waterway with a large swimming pool, Tiki Hut, BBQ area and Bocce Court in addition to gym, game room, library and community room. Condo is bright and airy and features 2 balconies! One facing N Palm CC and Singer Island and the other facing the ocean. Cool breezes make it comfortable most of the time. Brand new kitchen with custom cabinets and carrera marble counter. Wide plank Pergo flooring throughout, easy to clean.

Bathrooms also remodeled one with a stand alone shower and the other traditional bath with shower. Brand new sliders open to the great view and the front balcony is flanked by French Doors. Location is fabulous, you can access 95 or the turnpike from PGA and you can be in downtown West Palm in 20 min. without 95 headache. Shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Available for 1 year while I am on sabbatical. $2500 per month includes HOA, free laundry, cable and trash removal.

This is a real find!