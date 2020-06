Amenities

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS 5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS HOME FOR A BIG FAMILY! UPGRADED THROUGHOUT WITH LARGE KITCHEN, LOTS OF STORAGE AREA, 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND 2 BEDROOMS DOWNSTAIRS, ONE OF THEM BEING A SUITE WITH A BATHROOM INSIDE! WINDOWS UPSTAIRS WERE UPGRADED FOR FIRE EMERGENCY EXIT. SIDINGS OF HOUSE WERE CHANGED TO ALUMINUM, NO DETERIORATION OF THE WOOD SIDINGS! WOOD FENCE AROUND THE PATIO. BIG PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING AND CHILDREN TO PLAY. A MUST SEE