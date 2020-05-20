All apartments in North Fort Myers
1107 Palm Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 3:47 PM

1107 Palm Avenue

1107 Palm Ave · (786) 592-5977
Location

1107 Palm Ave, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This cozy home located in North Fort Myers, FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, natural landscaping, carpeted rooms throughout, black kitchen appliances, enclosed spacious patio and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Palm Avenue have any available units?
1107 Palm Avenue has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1107 Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Palm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Palm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Palm Avenue offer parking?
No, 1107 Palm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 1107 Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1107 Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Palm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
