7904 West Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

Breathtaking million dollars views! Charming waterfront studio with amazing water view. This spacious studio offers lots of natural light with a large balcony and spectacular Bay & City views. Apartment centrally located for your best convenience in a multi-million dollars houses island/ village between the Miami City and South Beach Areas, right 5 mins away from the sandy beach

Amenities include 24 hr front desk/ security, pool, marina with water sports services and mini-mart. Great location, shopping, dining, and hwys.