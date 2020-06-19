88 Heather Point Court - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

THIS VILLA IS FULLY FURNISHED! RENTAL RATE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI CABLE!!! Thank you for inquiring Kate's Places - High Quality Homes Away from Home. Kate's Riverfront Villas: Our newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom one story villas in a direct riverfront community with boat/fishing docks are available. They are renovated from floor to ceiling with all brand new marble counters, new stainless steel appliances, new paint, new floors and customized walk-in rain showers. Each villa has its own dock where you can watch dolphins and manatees while you are fishing on your dock; or you can enjoy kayaking and paddle boarding in front of the villas with these friendly lovely creatures. A riverside boardwalk can take you on a leisure stroll along the tranquil river. We provide complimentary use of Kayaks, Paddle boards, Paddle boats, Jon boats and beach cruisers for all our guests. The community is so perfectly located, only across the bridge from the beach, many people bike to Flagler Ave to the beach. It is right by downtown New Smyrna Beach Canal Street where there are Farmers' Market, street fairs on the weekend and plenty fantastic restaurants and local boutique shops. The new Civic Center is right around the corner. The Marina is right across the street. We have several villas, some are direct waterfront with screened in porches facing the river; some are interior units with patios only steps to the river: - Riverside Courtyard Villa – Doggie Loving No Cats - Riverside Large Villa - Direct Riverfront VIP Villa Kate's Places are known to be all luxuriously furnished, fully equipped, well supplied and meticulously cleaned. There are premium cable and WIFI in all units. There is a 55" SMART TV in living room and a 40" HDTV in Master bedroom. There is a private laundry room with full size washer and dryer in each villa. There is a screen in or fenced in patio with a charcoal BBQ for each villa. We provide beach chairs, beach towels, bikes, kayaks, canoes, boogie boards ... everything you need for beach fun. We own all our properties and we have full time well trained professional staff committed to take great care of our guests. We the owners or managers will greet you in person upon your arrival and our team is ready to assist you promptly for any of your vacation needs. Your stay will be personally customized to suite your specific requests. We take honor in being part of creating our guests' special life memories. Please let me know if you have any questions. We will love to have you as our guests and we will take very good care of you.

THIS VILLA IS FULLY FURNISHED! RENTAL RATE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI CABLE!!!

Thank you for inquiring Kate's Places - High Quality Homes Away from Home.



Kate's Riverfront Villas:

Our newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom one story villas in a direct riverfront community with boat/fishing docks are available. They are renovated from floor to ceiling with all brand new marble counters, new stainless steel appliances, new paint, new floors and customized walk-in rain showers.



Each villa has its own dock where you can watch dolphins and manatees while you are fishing on your dock; or you can enjoy kayaking and paddle boarding in front of the villas with these friendly lovely creatures. A riverside boardwalk can take you on a leisure stroll along the tranquil river. We provide complimentary use of Kayaks, Paddle boards, Paddle boats, Jon boats and beach cruisers for all our guests.



The community is so perfectly located, only across the bridge from the beach, many people bike to Flagler Ave to the beach. It is right by downtown New Smyrna Beach Canal Street where there are Farmers' Market, street fairs on the weekend and plenty fantastic restaurants and local boutique shops. The new Civic Center is right around the corner. The Marina is right across the street.



We have several villas, some are direct waterfront with screened in porches facing the river; some are interior units with patios only steps to the river:

- Riverside Courtyard Villa – Doggie Loving No Cats

- Riverside Large Villa

- Direct Riverfront VIP Villa



Kate's Places are known to be all luxuriously furnished, fully equipped, well supplied and meticulously cleaned. There are premium cable and WIFI in all units. There is a 55" SMART TV in living room and a 40" HDTV in Master bedroom. There is a private laundry room with full size washer and dryer in each villa. There is a screen in or fenced in patio with a charcoal BBQ for each villa. We provide beach chairs, beach towels, bikes, kayaks, canoes, boogie boards ... everything you need for beach fun.



We own all our properties and we have full time well trained professional staff committed to take great care of our guests. We the owners or managers will greet you in person upon your arrival and our team is ready to assist you promptly for any of your vacation needs. Your stay will be personally customized to suite your specific requests. We take honor in being part of creating our guests' special life memories.



Please let me know if you have any questions. We will love to have you as our guests and we will take very good care of you.