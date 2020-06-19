All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
88 Heather Point Court - 1

88 Heather Point Court · (917) 553-0688
Location

88 Heather Point Court, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
THIS VILLA IS FULLY FURNISHED! RENTAL RATE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI CABLE!!!
Thank you for inquiring Kate's Places - High Quality Homes Away from Home.

Kate's Riverfront Villas:
Our newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom one story villas in a direct riverfront community with boat/fishing docks are available. They are renovated from floor to ceiling with all brand new marble counters, new stainless steel appliances, new paint, new floors and customized walk-in rain showers.

Each villa has its own dock where you can watch dolphins and manatees while you are fishing on your dock; or you can enjoy kayaking and paddle boarding in front of the villas with these friendly lovely creatures. A riverside boardwalk can take you on a leisure stroll along the tranquil river. We provide complimentary use of Kayaks, Paddle boards, Paddle boats, Jon boats and beach cruisers for all our guests.

The community is so perfectly located, only across the bridge from the beach, many people bike to Flagler Ave to the beach. It is right by downtown New Smyrna Beach Canal Street where there are Farmers' Market, street fairs on the weekend and plenty fantastic restaurants and local boutique shops. The new Civic Center is right around the corner. The Marina is right across the street.

We have several villas, some are direct waterfront with screened in porches facing the river; some are interior units with patios only steps to the river:
- Riverside Courtyard Villa – Doggie Loving No Cats
- Riverside Large Villa
- Direct Riverfront VIP Villa

Kate's Places are known to be all luxuriously furnished, fully equipped, well supplied and meticulously cleaned. There are premium cable and WIFI in all units. There is a 55" SMART TV in living room and a 40" HDTV in Master bedroom. There is a private laundry room with full size washer and dryer in each villa. There is a screen in or fenced in patio with a charcoal BBQ for each villa. We provide beach chairs, beach towels, bikes, kayaks, canoes, boogie boards ... everything you need for beach fun.

We own all our properties and we have full time well trained professional staff committed to take great care of our guests. We the owners or managers will greet you in person upon your arrival and our team is ready to assist you promptly for any of your vacation needs. Your stay will be personally customized to suite your specific requests. We take honor in being part of creating our guests' special life memories.

Please let me know if you have any questions. We will love to have you as our guests and we will take very good care of you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Heather Point Court - 1 have any available units?
88 Heather Point Court - 1 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 Heather Point Court - 1 have?
Some of 88 Heather Point Court - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Heather Point Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
88 Heather Point Court - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Heather Point Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 88 Heather Point Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Smyrna Beach.
Does 88 Heather Point Court - 1 offer parking?
No, 88 Heather Point Court - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 88 Heather Point Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Heather Point Court - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Heather Point Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 88 Heather Point Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 88 Heather Point Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 88 Heather Point Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Heather Point Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Heather Point Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Heather Point Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Heather Point Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
