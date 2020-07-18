All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
804 Downing St A Upstairs

804 Downing Street · (407) 782-8030
Location

804 Downing Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A Upstairs · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Smyrna Beach right off Canal Street - Property Id: 314047

Upstairs apartment with Huge Sunroom overlooking a nice large trees and small creek. Clean and updated. Nice kitchen with all appliances included. Brand new central air, laminate flooring, tub with shower, Sunroom is over 145 sf not included in the total sf. One block off Canal street in a nice quiet neighborhood with large green trees and little creek flowing through it. 3 mins to Advent hospital, Walk to Canal Street shops and Park directly on Canal street 1/2 block away. ***Do Not knock on tenants doors*** Do not complete an application before discussing with me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/804-downing-st-new-smyrna-beach-fl-unit-a-upstairs/314047
Property Id 314047

(RLNE5940225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Downing St A Upstairs have any available units?
804 Downing St A Upstairs has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 804 Downing St A Upstairs have?
Some of 804 Downing St A Upstairs's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Downing St A Upstairs currently offering any rent specials?
804 Downing St A Upstairs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Downing St A Upstairs pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Downing St A Upstairs is pet friendly.
Does 804 Downing St A Upstairs offer parking?
No, 804 Downing St A Upstairs does not offer parking.
Does 804 Downing St A Upstairs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Downing St A Upstairs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Downing St A Upstairs have a pool?
No, 804 Downing St A Upstairs does not have a pool.
Does 804 Downing St A Upstairs have accessible units?
No, 804 Downing St A Upstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Downing St A Upstairs have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Downing St A Upstairs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Downing St A Upstairs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 804 Downing St A Upstairs has units with air conditioning.
