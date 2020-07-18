804 Downing St A Upstairs

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Smyrna Beach right off Canal Street - Property Id: 314047



Upstairs apartment with Huge Sunroom overlooking a nice large trees and small creek. Clean and updated. Nice kitchen with all appliances included. Brand new central air, laminate flooring, tub with shower, Sunroom is over 145 sf not included in the total sf. One block off Canal street in a nice quiet neighborhood with large green trees and little creek flowing through it. 3 mins to Advent hospital, Walk to Canal Street shops and Park directly on Canal street 1/2 block away. ***Do Not knock on tenants doors*** Do not complete an application before discussing with me.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/804-downing-st-new-smyrna-beach-fl-unit-a-upstairs/314047

Property Id 314047



(RLNE5940225)