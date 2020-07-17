All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
Find more places like 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1

656 Mount Olympous Boulevard · (917) 553-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

656 Mount Olympous Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1807 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This lovely 2 story townhouse is located in a safe and convenient family community with a community pool just around the corner; a playground across the street and a walking trail. It is very close to Walmart, Home Depot and only a 10 minutes drive to the sandy beach. It has 2 bedrooms upstairs each with its own bathroom. A laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Downstairs is open floor plan with kitchen, living and dinning area and a powder room. The sliding glass door opens out to a very pretty yard and a large pond. There is a one car attached garage for parking. The rent is $1,450 per month for annual lease only. Utilities are additional. This is a very ideal home for singles, couples or a small family. Please call Kate at 917-553-0688 or email at: katesplaces@hotmail.com.
This is a lovely 2 story townhouse located in a very convenient and safe family community with a community pool just around the corner. This home has an attached one car garage, 2 bedrooms upstair each with its own bathroom. There is a laundry room with full size washer and dryer. An open floor plan with kitchen, living and dinning area on the ground floor, and a powder room for convenience. The sliding glass door opens out to a very pretty yard by the large pond. There is a children's playground right across the street and a walking trail. The community is very close to Walmart, Home Depot and only a 10 minute drive to the beach. This is a really ideal home for single, couples or a small family. Please call Kate at 917-553-0688 or email at: katesplaces@hotmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 have any available units?
656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 have?
Some of 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 offers parking.
Does 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 has a pool.
Does 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 have accessible units?
No, 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1 has units with air conditioning.
