656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

This lovely 2 story townhouse is located in a safe and convenient family community with a community pool just around the corner; a playground across the street and a walking trail. It is very close to Walmart, Home Depot and only a 10 minutes drive to the sandy beach. It has 2 bedrooms upstairs each with its own bathroom. A laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Downstairs is open floor plan with kitchen, living and dinning area and a powder room. The sliding glass door opens out to a very pretty yard and a large pond. There is a one car attached garage for parking. The rent is $1,450 per month for annual lease only. Utilities are additional. This is a very ideal home for singles, couples or a small family. Please call Kate at 917-553-0688 or email at: katesplaces@hotmail.com.

