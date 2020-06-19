All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
Find more places like 548 Aeolian Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Smyrna Beach, FL
/
548 Aeolian Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

548 Aeolian Drive

548 Aeolian Drive · (386) 677-5594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Smyrna Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

548 Aeolian Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 548 Aeolian Drive · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home! - Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home, in the community of Isles of Sugar Mill! This home features ESPRESSO CABINETS with breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Everything in this home is huge! Giant living room featuring neutral carpet and access to the covered patio and backyard. You will also locate an OFFICE and half bath on the first floor. On the second floor is a second office and 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom is well laid out and includes a CLOSET AS LARGE AS A BEDROOM! Modern master and guest bath and spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections are on the second floor. Close to I-95 , access to COMMUNITY POOL, tennis court and playground. This is a must see, call today to schedule an appointment .

*Lawn care included
*No Pets
*Office, 386-281-3224
*After hours, Rachel, 386-631-6731

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3886067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Aeolian Drive have any available units?
548 Aeolian Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 548 Aeolian Drive have?
Some of 548 Aeolian Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 Aeolian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
548 Aeolian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Aeolian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 548 Aeolian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Smyrna Beach.
Does 548 Aeolian Drive offer parking?
No, 548 Aeolian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 548 Aeolian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 Aeolian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Aeolian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 548 Aeolian Drive has a pool.
Does 548 Aeolian Drive have accessible units?
No, 548 Aeolian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Aeolian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 548 Aeolian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 548 Aeolian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 548 Aeolian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 548 Aeolian Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Similar Pages

New Smyrna Beach 1 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms
New Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with Parking
New Smyrna Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity