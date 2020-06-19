548 Aeolian Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony stainless steel pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home! - Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home, in the community of Isles of Sugar Mill! This home features ESPRESSO CABINETS with breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Everything in this home is huge! Giant living room featuring neutral carpet and access to the covered patio and backyard. You will also locate an OFFICE and half bath on the first floor. On the second floor is a second office and 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom is well laid out and includes a CLOSET AS LARGE AS A BEDROOM! Modern master and guest bath and spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections are on the second floor. Close to I-95 , access to COMMUNITY POOL, tennis court and playground. This is a must see, call today to schedule an appointment .



*Lawn care included

*No Pets

*Office, 386-281-3224

*After hours, Rachel, 386-631-6731



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3886067)