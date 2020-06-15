All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
New Smyrna Beach, FL
512 S Pine St
512 S Pine St

512 South Pine Street · (386) 423-0778
Location

512 South Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Kick back and relax in this 'Mad Men' styled home and forget what decade youï¿½??re in! Walking distance to the beach and close to Flagler Ave. Completely renovated in a mid-century modern style including brand new 60's inspired kitchen, study, and furnishings. Wide yard finished with numerous fruit trees, outdoor shower, high fencing, and several lounging hammocks for a privacy paradise. Oversized retro bar opens to the living room for prime entertaining and socializing with a record player sidebar.
House has all of today's modern amenities including high definition cable, large flat screen SMART TV (Netflix, Vudu, Hulu, etc. right on the TV!), and high speed internet. Washer/dryer in home. Bikes, Boogie Boards, and Surf Boards included in the garage for use at you leisure.
Pets Welcome
To book your vacation today visit http://www.keyesvacationrentals.com/vrp/rentals/prop1016.htm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 S Pine St have any available units?
512 S Pine St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 S Pine St have?
Some of 512 S Pine St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 S Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
512 S Pine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 S Pine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 S Pine St is pet friendly.
Does 512 S Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 512 S Pine St does offer parking.
Does 512 S Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 S Pine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 S Pine St have a pool?
No, 512 S Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 512 S Pine St have accessible units?
No, 512 S Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 S Pine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 S Pine St has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 S Pine St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 512 S Pine St has units with air conditioning.
