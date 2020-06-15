512 S Pine St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Kick back and relax in this 'Mad Men' styled home and forget what decade youï¿½??re in! Walking distance to the beach and close to Flagler Ave. Completely renovated in a mid-century modern style including brand new 60's inspired kitchen, study, and furnishings. Wide yard finished with numerous fruit trees, outdoor shower, high fencing, and several lounging hammocks for a privacy paradise. Oversized retro bar opens to the living room for prime entertaining and socializing with a record player sidebar.

House has all of today's modern amenities including high definition cable, large flat screen SMART TV (Netflix, Vudu, Hulu, etc. right on the TV!), and high speed internet. Washer/dryer in home. Bikes, Boogie Boards, and Surf Boards included in the garage for use at you leisure.

Pets Welcome

To book your vacation today visit http://www.keyesvacationrentals.com/vrp/rentals/prop1016.htm