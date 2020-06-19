476 Shorewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Must See this immaculate unit! Clean and ready for occupancy! Brand new flooring in living room, dining room, master bedroom and loft! Mainland New Smyrna Beach, 2BR 2.5BA plus 2 car garage with spacious 1,706 sq ft under air. Large Living/dining combo, vaulted ceilings, skylights. Master suite downstairs with walk in closet. Nice size master bath with stand up shower.

Plus a Guest 1/2 bath down stairs. Upstairs loft with large storage closet, perfect for an office or 2nd living area. Also upstairs is the 2nd BR with 2 large closets and a full bathroom! Enclosed back porch with big windows overlooking the pond, listen to the fountain while you are grilling or relaxing on your back open patio. Washer/Dryer hook ups in garage plus utility sink. Hidden Pines features community pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Located on a no thru street. Excellent location near I-95 as well as shopping, the river and the beach. Don't miss this chance to live in New Smyrna Beach! Approved application, first month's rent and security deposit required. No Pets Allowed. Call Marcia or Tina for appointment to view, ready now! 386-423-2189



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5780363)