Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

476 Shorewood Lane

476 Shorewood Lane · (386) 423-2189 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 476 Shorewood Lane · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Must See this immaculate unit! Clean and ready for occupancy! Brand new flooring in living room, dining room, master bedroom and loft! Mainland New Smyrna Beach, 2BR 2.5BA plus 2 car garage with spacious 1,706 sq ft under air. Large Living/dining combo, vaulted ceilings, skylights. Master suite downstairs with walk in closet. Nice size master bath with stand up shower.
Plus a Guest 1/2 bath down stairs. Upstairs loft with large storage closet, perfect for an office or 2nd living area. Also upstairs is the 2nd BR with 2 large closets and a full bathroom! Enclosed back porch with big windows overlooking the pond, listen to the fountain while you are grilling or relaxing on your back open patio. Washer/Dryer hook ups in garage plus utility sink. Hidden Pines features community pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Located on a no thru street. Excellent location near I-95 as well as shopping, the river and the beach. Don't miss this chance to live in New Smyrna Beach! Approved application, first month's rent and security deposit required. No Pets Allowed. Call Marcia or Tina for appointment to view, ready now! 386-423-2189

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 Shorewood Lane have any available units?
476 Shorewood Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 476 Shorewood Lane have?
Some of 476 Shorewood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 Shorewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
476 Shorewood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Shorewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 476 Shorewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Smyrna Beach.
Does 476 Shorewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 476 Shorewood Lane does offer parking.
Does 476 Shorewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 Shorewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Shorewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 476 Shorewood Lane has a pool.
Does 476 Shorewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 476 Shorewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Shorewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 Shorewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 476 Shorewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 476 Shorewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
