3639 Romea Circle

Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers. The interior features ample space, vaulted ceilings, laundry room, each bedroom has its own bathroom, 2 car garage with parking for 6 cars. The unit is across the street from the swimming pool, green space, community water feature. This unit looks as if no one has lived there a single day, its immaculate. First, last, security and background check required. Sorry no pets.



No Pets Allowed



