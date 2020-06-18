All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3639 Romea Circle

3639 Romea Circle · (386) 492-7837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3639 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Venetian Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3639 Romea Circle · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers. The interior features ample space, vaulted ceilings, laundry room, each bedroom has its own bathroom, 2 car garage with parking for 6 cars. The unit is across the street from the swimming pool, green space, community water feature. This unit looks as if no one has lived there a single day, its immaculate. First, last, security and background check required. Sorry no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2746742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 Romea Circle have any available units?
3639 Romea Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3639 Romea Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3639 Romea Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 Romea Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3639 Romea Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Smyrna Beach.
Does 3639 Romea Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3639 Romea Circle does offer parking.
Does 3639 Romea Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 Romea Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 Romea Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3639 Romea Circle has a pool.
Does 3639 Romea Circle have accessible units?
No, 3639 Romea Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 Romea Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3639 Romea Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3639 Romea Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3639 Romea Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
