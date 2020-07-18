3609 Romea Circle

Amenities

Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living. Features include, Washer and Dryer, Vaulted Ceilings, Large Closets, Formal Living Room, and a Family Room with sliders to the brick paved patio for entertaining. Enjoy the community pool just steps from your front door, as well as the Town Center which offers a Fitness Center, Restaurant, Ice Cream Shop & much more. All MLS information cannot be guaranteed. First months rent and security deposit required as well as a background check for all adult individuals occupying the residence. There is a $ 250.00 Non-Refundable application fee and $50.00 fee for each background check. No pets