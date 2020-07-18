All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
3609 Romea Circle

Location

3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Venetian Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1824 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living. Features include, Washer and Dryer, Vaulted Ceilings, Large Closets, Formal Living Room, and a Family Room with sliders to the brick paved patio for entertaining. Enjoy the community pool just steps from your front door, as well as the Town Center which offers a Fitness Center, Restaurant, Ice Cream Shop & much more. All MLS information cannot be guaranteed. First months rent and security deposit required as well as a background check for all adult individuals occupying the residence. There is a $ 250.00 Non-Refundable application fee and $50.00 fee for each background check. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Romea Circle have any available units?
3609 Romea Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3609 Romea Circle have?
Some of 3609 Romea Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Romea Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Romea Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Romea Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Romea Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Smyrna Beach.
Does 3609 Romea Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Romea Circle offers parking.
Does 3609 Romea Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3609 Romea Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Romea Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3609 Romea Circle has a pool.
Does 3609 Romea Circle have accessible units?
No, 3609 Romea Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Romea Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Romea Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3609 Romea Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3609 Romea Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
