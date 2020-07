Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story townhouse in The Landings at Sugar Mill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, one car garage, and washer/dryer. Community pool and walking trail. Spacious rear patio provides additional outdoor space. Master bathroom has separate tub, shower, and spacious walk in closet. Non smoking inside or outside. No pets.

Quick and easy access to I-95. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required