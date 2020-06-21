All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
Find more places like 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Smyrna Beach, FL
/
253 Minorca Beach Way, #704
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

253 Minorca Beach Way, #704

253 Minorca Beach Way · (386) 428-0975 ext. 315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Smyrna Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

253 Minorca Beach Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oceanfront Condo for rent! - Direct Oceanfront 3 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished located in the Andros Bldg. Enjoy the ocean breeze and the breathtaking views from the 7th floor private balcony. 1,750 plus sqft updated condo with garage parking. Gated Security, pool, tennis, gym all the best amenities. NO PETS

World Class Amenities include:
- Luxurious Clubhouse with complete fitness center, spa, library, billiards, and lounge
- Social room and catering kitchen
- Tennis Center with 4 lighted Har-Tru tennis courts
- 2 swimming pools
- 2 Spas with community
- 2 gated beach walk-overs
- River and ocean Pavillion

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3982179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 have any available units?
253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 have?
Some of 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 currently offering any rent specials?
253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 pet-friendly?
No, 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Smyrna Beach.
Does 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 offer parking?
Yes, 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 does offer parking.
Does 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 have a pool?
Yes, 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 has a pool.
Does 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 have accessible units?
No, 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 have units with dishwashers?
No, 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 253 Minorca Beach Way, #704?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Similar Pages

New Smyrna Beach 1 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms
New Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with Parking
New Smyrna Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity