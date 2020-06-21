253 Minorca Beach Way, #704

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom Oceanfront Condo for rent! - Direct Oceanfront 3 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished located in the Andros Bldg. Enjoy the ocean breeze and the breathtaking views from the 7th floor private balcony. 1,750 plus sqft updated condo with garage parking. Gated Security, pool, tennis, gym all the best amenities. NO PETS



World Class Amenities include:

- Luxurious Clubhouse with complete fitness center, spa, library, billiards, and lounge

- Social room and catering kitchen

- Tennis Center with 4 lighted Har-Tru tennis courts

- 2 swimming pools

- 2 Spas with community

- 2 gated beach walk-overs

- River and ocean Pavillion



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3982179)