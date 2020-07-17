Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage

1517 Live Oak St Available 08/03/20 HEART of NEW SMYRNA BEACH salt water POOL HOME! - Enjoy life in this carefree home close to Downtown New Smyrna Beach and the Historic District, this house is walking distance to all popular events and the Halifax River. Enjoy the refreshing saltwater pool, Tiki bar and large fenced in yard. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house has an open floor plan with ceramic tile and original, restored hard wood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining in this remodeled modern kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and silestone countertops. Relax in the remodeled sunroom that overlooks the pool and large, fully fenced yard. Carefree living at its finest, this home has energy efficient, double pane, easy clean windows. One car oversized garage provides ample storage space plus there's an extra covered car port parking too. Natural gas heat, hot water and dryer; irrigation system runs off well, no HOA and did we mention that pool and yard maintenance are included so all you need to do is relax. Pets OK.



(RLNE2513848)