1517 Live Oak St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1517 Live Oak St

1517 Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Live Oak Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
1517 Live Oak St Available 08/03/20 HEART of NEW SMYRNA BEACH salt water POOL HOME! - Enjoy life in this carefree home close to Downtown New Smyrna Beach and the Historic District, this house is walking distance to all popular events and the Halifax River. Enjoy the refreshing saltwater pool, Tiki bar and large fenced in yard. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house has an open floor plan with ceramic tile and original, restored hard wood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining in this remodeled modern kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and silestone countertops. Relax in the remodeled sunroom that overlooks the pool and large, fully fenced yard. Carefree living at its finest, this home has energy efficient, double pane, easy clean windows. One car oversized garage provides ample storage space plus there's an extra covered car port parking too. Natural gas heat, hot water and dryer; irrigation system runs off well, no HOA and did we mention that pool and yard maintenance are included so all you need to do is relax. Pets OK.

(RLNE2513848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Live Oak St have any available units?
1517 Live Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1517 Live Oak St have?
Some of 1517 Live Oak St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Live Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Live Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Live Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 Live Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 1517 Live Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Live Oak St offers parking.
Does 1517 Live Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Live Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Live Oak St have a pool?
Yes, 1517 Live Oak St has a pool.
Does 1517 Live Oak St have accessible units?
No, 1517 Live Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Live Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Live Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 Live Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 Live Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.
