Come see this updated duplex unit, with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1,024 sq. ft. of living space. All fresh paint inside, with an open living concept, tile throughout. The master bedroom has a walk in closet & private bath with walk in shower. Nice sized utility closet inside unit with washer/dryer hook-up. Fenced in yard & parking in front of unit.