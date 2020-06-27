All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 6610 RIVER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
6610 RIVER ROAD
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

6610 RIVER ROAD

6610 River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6610 River Road, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is it! Come live the Florida life right on the water. Imagine spending your weekends kayaking to the Gulf and walking downtown to enjoy the nightlife. Have you checked out all of the new restaurants? Available NOW! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home on the Cotee River. Location! Location! Location! Easy Gulf Access. Enjoy a morning cup of tea overlooking the water, take a bike ride downtown, or relax in your pool. There is always something to do or do nothing. This is the life! GOLF CART FRIENDLY community. Home is clean and full of natural light. No carpet and plenty of space! Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 RIVER ROAD have any available units?
6610 RIVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6610 RIVER ROAD have?
Some of 6610 RIVER ROAD's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 RIVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6610 RIVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 RIVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6610 RIVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6610 RIVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6610 RIVER ROAD offers parking.
Does 6610 RIVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 RIVER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 RIVER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6610 RIVER ROAD has a pool.
Does 6610 RIVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6610 RIVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 RIVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6610 RIVER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College