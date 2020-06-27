6610 RIVER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is it! Come live the Florida life right on the water. Imagine spending your weekends kayaking to the Gulf and walking downtown to enjoy the nightlife. Have you checked out all of the new restaurants? Available NOW! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home on the Cotee River. Location! Location! Location! Easy Gulf Access. Enjoy a morning cup of tea overlooking the water, take a bike ride downtown, or relax in your pool. There is always something to do or do nothing. This is the life! GOLF CART FRIENDLY community. Home is clean and full of natural light. No carpet and plenty of space! Call today for your private showing.