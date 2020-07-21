6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE

Amenities

Prime Location near downtown New Port Richey. This warm and inviting 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 3-car garage home on 1/3 of an acre, has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, suite with a full kitchen and 800 square foot garage! The main kitchen includes a full set of modern stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and ample cabinet space. Screened patio in the backyard. In addition to a large backyard, this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining. Off the kitchen, you will find two bedrooms with a shared bathroom. At the rear of the home, you will find a large master bedroom with private master bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs leads you to an 800 square foot guest suite. Complete with a full kitchen, living room, 1 bedroom, and a full bathroom. 1.5 miles from downtown New Port Richey.