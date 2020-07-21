All apartments in New Port Richey
6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE

6302 Conniewood Square · No Longer Available
Location

6302 Conniewood Square, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
guest suite
Prime Location near downtown New Port Richey. This warm and inviting 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 3-car garage home on 1/3 of an acre, has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, suite with a full kitchen and 800 square foot garage! The main kitchen includes a full set of modern stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and ample cabinet space. Screened patio in the backyard. In addition to a large backyard, this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining. Off the kitchen, you will find two bedrooms with a shared bathroom. At the rear of the home, you will find a large master bedroom with private master bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs leads you to an 800 square foot guest suite. Complete with a full kitchen, living room, 1 bedroom, and a full bathroom. 1.5 miles from downtown New Port Richey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE have any available units?
6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE have?
Some of 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE offers parking.
Does 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE have a pool?
No, 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 CONNIEWOOD SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
