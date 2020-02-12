All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:50 AM

6143 Illinois Ave

6143 Illinois Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6143 Illinois Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled Charming 3/1 Brick Home on Corner Lot!! Spectacularly remodeled older brick home Remodeled Charming 3/1 Brick Home on Corner Lot!! Spectacularly remodeled older brick home with no expense spared from the appliances to the windows. Open floor plan that is bright and airy with plenty of brand new hurricane safe windows allowing natural sunlight in this beautiful home. Gleaming tile floor in all wet areas with plush carpeting in the spacious bedrooms. Kitchen is compact, with tons of storage, granite counters with tile backsplash and oak cabinets. All new black appliance package includes side by side refrigerator, cook top stove, and dishwasher with a stand-alone microwave for your convenience. Bathroom was also completely upgraded with beautiful tile in the stand-alone shower. Bedrooms are as spacious as the rest of the home, attached 1 car garage with a full-size washer and dryer. AC has washable filter making maintenance easy.New blinds installed throughout this charming home. Garage door is also brand new; lawn mower is for tenant use. Storage Shed available in the completely fenced backyard thats awaiting the many family gatherings this yard is meant for!! Pet friendly home, no aggressive breeds. Easy commute using Congress St, Louisiana Ave, Grand Blvd and Main St are some of the surrounding roads. An abundance of local and chain restaurants to dine in. Bored and need something to do? Sims Park or James E. Preserve is a small stroll down the road and offers a diverse wildlife not to mention the many trails. Vacant and move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6143 Illinois Ave have any available units?
6143 Illinois Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6143 Illinois Ave have?
Some of 6143 Illinois Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6143 Illinois Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6143 Illinois Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6143 Illinois Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6143 Illinois Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6143 Illinois Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6143 Illinois Ave offers parking.
Does 6143 Illinois Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6143 Illinois Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6143 Illinois Ave have a pool?
No, 6143 Illinois Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6143 Illinois Ave have accessible units?
No, 6143 Illinois Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6143 Illinois Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6143 Illinois Ave has units with dishwashers.
