6143 Illinois Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled Charming 3/1 Brick Home on Corner Lot!! Spectacularly remodeled older brick home Remodeled Charming 3/1 Brick Home on Corner Lot!! Spectacularly remodeled older brick home with no expense spared from the appliances to the windows. Open floor plan that is bright and airy with plenty of brand new hurricane safe windows allowing natural sunlight in this beautiful home. Gleaming tile floor in all wet areas with plush carpeting in the spacious bedrooms. Kitchen is compact, with tons of storage, granite counters with tile backsplash and oak cabinets. All new black appliance package includes side by side refrigerator, cook top stove, and dishwasher with a stand-alone microwave for your convenience. Bathroom was also completely upgraded with beautiful tile in the stand-alone shower. Bedrooms are as spacious as the rest of the home, attached 1 car garage with a full-size washer and dryer. AC has washable filter making maintenance easy.New blinds installed throughout this charming home. Garage door is also brand new; lawn mower is for tenant use. Storage Shed available in the completely fenced backyard thats awaiting the many family gatherings this yard is meant for!! Pet friendly home, no aggressive breeds. Easy commute using Congress St, Louisiana Ave, Grand Blvd and Main St are some of the surrounding roads. An abundance of local and chain restaurants to dine in. Bored and need something to do? Sims Park or James E. Preserve is a small stroll down the road and offers a diverse wildlife not to mention the many trails. Vacant and move in ready!