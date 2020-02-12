All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

5438 Amy Ln NPR 34752

5438 Amy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5438 Amy Lane, New Port Richey, FL 34652

Amenities

pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
BIG 2/2 w laundry - Property Id: 206320

Large 2/2 duplex w/laundry and private back yard on quite street. First/last/deposit (900/900/900) small pet considered with deposit. Avail 2/1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206320
Property Id 206320

(RLNE5474264)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

